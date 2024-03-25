Maine Hockey Moves Up to 6 in March 25th USCHO Poll

The Maine Hockey Team moved up from 7th to 6th in the March 25th U.S. College Hockey Online Poll.

Maine is scheduled to play in the NCAA Hockey Tournament against Cornell the 12th ranked team.

Denver, is the top-seed in the regional, 3rd in the country, and will take on the University of Massachusetts on Thursday, March 28th at 2 p.m. . That game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Maine's game against Cornell will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 5 p.m. with Jon Shields. The game will be broadcast on TV on ESPNNews.

Here's the latest (March 25th) Poll.

Boston College 31-5-1 Boston University 26-9-2 Denver 28-9-3 Michigan State 24-9-3 North Dakota 26-11-2 Maine 23-11-2 Minnesota 22-10-5 Quinnipiac 26-9-2 Wisconsin 26-11-2 Michigan 21-14-3 Omaha 23-12-4 Cornell 21-6-6 Massachusetts 20-13-3 Western Michigan 21-15-1 Colorado College 21-13-3 Providence 18-13-4 RIT 27-10-2 St. Cloud 17-16-5 New Hampshire 20-15-1 Michigan Tech 19-14-6

Get our free mobile app