Maine Falls to Cornell 3-1 in NCAA Regionals

The Maine Black Bears fell to the Cornell Big Red 3-1 on Thursday, March 28th in the NCAA Regionals in Springfield Massachusetts, ending the Black Bear's season in which they outperformed all expectations.

The game was delayed slightly over a hour, as Denver and UMass were tied after regulation and went to double overtime before Denver won 2-1.

Maine took an early lead 1-0, with 5:43 gone, as Harrison Scott scored assisted by Donavan Villenueve-Houle.

Maine was unable to take advantage of a golden opportunity, as Cornell was whistled for a 5 minute major penalty, with 6:38 gone in the 1st period as Ryan Walsh was called for hitting from behind. Despite getting off 5 shots, Maine was unable to score.

The Big Red seemed to gain momentum after killing the penalty and scored with 6;04 left in the 1st period, to tie the score at 1-1 as Kyle Penney scored, assisted by Gabriel Seger.

Midway through the 2nd period the Big Red took the lead 2-1 on a goal by Sullivan Mack.

Mack scored again in the 3rd period, giving the Big Red an insurance goal with 10:31 gone.

Maine outshot Cornell 32-18. The Black Bears and Big Red were each 0-1 on the power play.

Victor Ostman played in goal for Maine, as Albin Boija was scratched prior to the game because of illness.

Maine ends the season with a record of 23-12-2. It was their 1st 23 win season since the 2011-12 season, when they were 23-14-3. The 2011-12 season was the last time that Maine had appeared in the NCAA Tournament.