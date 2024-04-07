Maine’s Bradly Nadeau Signs Contract with Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes announced that Bradly Nadeau has signed a 3-year entry-level contract and will forgo his final 3 years at UMaine to join the organization.

Nadeau had a team-leading 46 points scoring 19 goals and had 27 assists. In his one and only year at Maine he had 4 game-winning goals, 3 power play goals and 1 short-handed goal.

Nadeau was selected in the 1st round, 30th overall by the Hurricans in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Maine Head Coach Ben Barr said "Our staff is excited for Bradly to continue to chase his dream of playing in the NHL. Carolina is fortunate to not only have a great player, but a great teammate and person joining their organization. Bradly's year in Orono was memorable and Black Bear Nation was fortunate to watch Bradly's development this past season. Bradly will always be a Black Bear!"

Nadeau signed a 2-way contract. He will receive $855,000 if he plays for Carolina in the 2023-23, 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. He will receive $82,500 for playing in the AHL for all 3 seasons.. He also received a signing bonus off $285,000.