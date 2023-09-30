902 Boys Compete in the 2023 Festival of Champions

902 Boys competed in the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, September 30th, with a total of 75 teams registered.

Junior Matthew Giardina from Bishop Guertin in Nashua New Hampshire finished 1st with a time of 15:27.21. Maddox Jordan senior at Noble High School in North Berwick finished 2nd. Kaleb Colson a senior at Sumner High School was the 1st runner from the Greater Bangor area to finish, finishing 8th with a time of 16:02.38

The Top 25 Teams were

E.O. Smith - 95 Portland - 184 Bedford - 258 Scarborough - 275 Freeport - 294 Bonny Eagle - 314 Bishop Guertin - 333 York - 339 Brunswick - 339 Hampden Academy - 362 East Greenwich - 407 Glastonburty - 420 Camden Hills - 498 Portsmouth - 515 Sumner - 532 Cheverus - 590 Greely - 608 South Portland - 637 MDI - 646 Marshwood - 649 Mt. Blue - 661 Orono - 737 John Bapst - 751 Yarmouth - 770 Messalonskee - 773

