902 Boys Compete in the 2023 Festival of Champions

Festival of Champions Photo Chris Popper

902 Boys competed in the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, September 30th, with a total of 75 teams registered.

Junior Matthew Giardina from Bishop Guertin in Nashua New Hampshire finished 1st with a time of 15:27.21. Maddox Jordan senior at Noble High School in North Berwick finished 2nd. Kaleb Colson a senior at Sumner High School was the 1st runner from the Greater Bangor area to finish, finishing 8th with a time of 16:02.38

The Top 25 Teams were

  1. E.O. Smith - 95
  2. Portland - 184
  3. Bedford - 258
  4. Scarborough - 275
  5. Freeport - 294
  6. Bonny Eagle - 314
  7. Bishop Guertin - 333
  8. York - 339
  9. Brunswick - 339
  10. Hampden Academy - 362
  11. East Greenwich - 407
  12. Glastonburty - 420
  13. Camden Hills - 498
  14. Portsmouth  - 515
  15. Sumner - 532
  16. Cheverus - 590
  17. Greely - 608
  18. South Portland - 637
  19. MDI - 646
  20. Marshwood - 649
  21. Mt. Blue - 661
  22. Orono - 737
  23. John Bapst - 751
  24. Yarmouth - 770
  25. Messalonskee - 773

To see a list of all the Team Scores and Individual Results click HERE

