902 Boys Compete in the 2023 Festival of Champions
902 Boys competed in the 2023 Festival of Champions at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast on Saturday, September 30th, with a total of 75 teams registered.
Junior Matthew Giardina from Bishop Guertin in Nashua New Hampshire finished 1st with a time of 15:27.21. Maddox Jordan senior at Noble High School in North Berwick finished 2nd. Kaleb Colson a senior at Sumner High School was the 1st runner from the Greater Bangor area to finish, finishing 8th with a time of 16:02.38
The Top 25 Teams were
- E.O. Smith - 95
- Portland - 184
- Bedford - 258
- Scarborough - 275
- Freeport - 294
- Bonny Eagle - 314
- Bishop Guertin - 333
- York - 339
- Brunswick - 339
- Hampden Academy - 362
- East Greenwich - 407
- Glastonburty - 420
- Camden Hills - 498
- Portsmouth - 515
- Sumner - 532
- Cheverus - 590
- Greely - 608
- South Portland - 637
- MDI - 646
- Marshwood - 649
- Mt. Blue - 661
- Orono - 737
- John Bapst - 751
- Yarmouth - 770
- Messalonskee - 773
To see a list of all the Team Scores and Individual Results click HERE
