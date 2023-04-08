A Chip Off the Old Block – Congratulations Archers

There's no prouder moment for a Dad, than to see their son succeed. To see them succeed in your footsteps, in your and now his chosen profession... Goosebumps!

That's what Orono Athletic Administrator Mike Archer experienced at the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association's conference at the Samoset Resort

Mike who has been Orono's AD for 23 years was able to present his son Cameron the 2023 MIAAA Excellence in Middle Level Athletic Administration Award. Cameron is in his 5th year as Athletic Director at Sedomocha