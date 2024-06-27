Acadians Move to 5-0 Beating Old Town-Orono 15-3 in Senior Legion Ball

The Trenton Acadians remained unbeaten, beating the Old Town-Orono Twins 15-3 in Senior Legion Baseball on Wednesday, June 26th. The Acadians are now 5-0

The game was stopped after 4.5 innings, after Trenton scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning and 10 runs in the 4th inning.

The Acadians took advantage of 15 walks, while banging out 7 hits.

Haven Smith was 2-3 with a double and single, driving in 3 runs. Dawson Curtis was was 2-3 with 2 runs batted in. Miles Palmer had a double and drove in 2 runs. Manny Absalom had a double and drove in a run. Luke Horne, had a single.

Brady Pert, Dawson Curtis and Luke Horne each stole a base for Trenton.

Dawson Curtis was on the mound to start for Trenton, and went 4.0 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 8. Brayden King pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Caden Gray had Old Town-Orono's lone hit.

Cole Payne, Michael Garland and Cayden Campagna shared the mound for the Twins. Payne allowed 5 runs, Garland 10 and Campagna held the Acadians scoreless.

Old Town-Orono is 1-3. They play the Quirk Motor City Riverdogs on Thursday night June 27th at 5 p.m.