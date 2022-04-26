Four games, four wins, onto Round 2. It was that simple for the Boston Celtics in their first round sweep on the Brooklyn Nets, a result even the staunchest of Green Teamers likely didn't see coming.

Round one proved to be one of the most lopsidedly close series I've witnessed. The widest margin of victory in any of the four games was only seven points (with an average margin of victory of 4.5 points per game), yet even as the C's were winning at the buzzer in Game 1 and rallying from a 17-point deficit in Game 2, it always seemed as though Boston was in control.

Now, the C's face some downtime as they wait for their next opponent - the winner of the Milwaukee vs. Chicago series, which the Bucks currently lead three games to one.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive.com, if Milwaukee beats Chicago in tomorrow night's Game 5, the Celtics vs. Bucks Rd. 2 series could start Saturday night. If MIL-CHI goes to Game 6, the second round series would start Sunday afternoon in Boston. However, should MIL-CHI go seven games, we would have to wait until one week from tonight for the Bucks to make their way to Boston for Round 2.

While other teams continue to scratch and claw to advance, the Celtics get to take it easy on the heels of the only sweep in the NBA Playoffs' opening round.

Rest isn't the worst thing for this Celtics team, though. It will allow Rob Williams to continue his rehab from knee surgery and now it will apparently allow Jaylen Brown to manage a hamstring issue, one which the guard said he was dealing with in the 4th quarter of last night's game.

You never want to get too far ahead of things, but it's clear the Celtics are playing as well as anyone in the league currently. Does that make them title favorites in your eyes?