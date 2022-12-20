Akron Too Much for Maine Black Bears – Maine Falls 87-55

The Maine Black Bears Men's Basketball Team fell to Akron 87-55 on Monday, December 19th out in Ohio.

Akron jumped out to a 44-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Kellen Tynes with 10 points and Kristians Feierbergs who also had 10 points.

Akron dominated the boards, outrebounding Maine 34-20. Maine turned the ball over 23 times compared to Akron's 16 times.

Maine shot 43.5 percent from the field going 20-46. They were 8-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-12 from the free throw line.

Akron had 3 players in double figures. Xavier Castaneda had a game-high 33 points, going 7-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and Trendon Hankerson had 12 points.

Akron shot 54.4 percent from the field, going 31-57. They were a sizzling 11-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 14-16 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 6-5 while Akron improves to 7-4.

Maine will stay out in Ohio and take on Ohio State on Wednesday, December 21st at 8:30 p.m. Hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 8 p.m.

Maine returns home to take on Harvard on Wednesday, December 28th at the Cross Insurance Center at 7 p.m. They open America East Conference play on Thursday, January 5th at UMass Lowell.