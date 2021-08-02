Amy Vachon Talks ‘Pass It Forward’ Women’s Coaches Clinic

University of Maine women's basketball head coach Amy Vachon joined The Drive on Monday to promote the upcoming 'Pass It Forward' Women's Coaching Clinic which will take place on Sunday, September 19 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Along with Vachon, Maine Basketball Hall of Famer Joanne McCallie and Dr. Nicole LaVoi, the director of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, will be keynote speakers.

You can find out more information on the clinic by following this link to GoBlackBears.com.

And hear what Coach Vachon had to say about the clinic and its inspiration, below -