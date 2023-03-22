Anne Simon to Return to Maine for Another Year

The 2023-24 Maine Women's Basketball Team became instantly better on Tuesday, March 21st when Anne Simon announced that she would be returning for her 5th year!

On her Twitter account Simon wrote

Thank you Black Bear Nation for making the past four years unforgettable. I am so thankful for my teammates and coaches for being my family away from home. I appreciate all the support and love I have received from our fans during these four years. Be we are not done yet! I'm coming back for another year!

Simon was the America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season but was limited in action this past season because of injuries.

She played in just 14 of Maine's 30 games, but averaged 13.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game. She was selected to the America East All-Conference Second Team.