Another COVID cancellation & A Busy College Sports Weekend

The high school football season has another cancellation because of COVID-19 and it will now impact more than football, and it's a full weekend for UMaine and Husson athletes.

Maine High School Sports Headlines –

For the second straight week, the Hermon high school football game is off because of COVID-19 cases within the team and the school.

• The Hawks were scheduled to play Leavitt tonight

• The Hermon middle and high schools went to remote learning because of the increase in cases this week

• As a result all of the athletic activities are halted until students return to the classroom which be Monday the 20th at the earliest – and that is for all teams at Hermon high school

• According to a report from ABC7/Fox22 there is no plan to stop the fall sports season

UMaine Athletics Headlines –

The UMaine football team is on the road this weekend, the Black Bears play at second-ranked James Madison tomorrow at 4 pm in Virginia.

• Maine has only won 5 of 18 meetings all-time against the Dukes

• JMU beat Morehead State in their season opener 68-10

o Piled up 678 yards of total offense (345 rush, 343 pass)

o Dukes held Morehead State to NEGATIVE 57 rushing yards

The UMaine field hockey team is also on the road this weekend, the Bears are in Illinois. They play 23rd ranked Kent State tomorrow, and 5th ranked Northwestern Sunday – both games are at Northwestern.

• Black Bears 1-and-3, all games in overtime, ranked 25 in the coaches poll

The Women’s soccer team is on campus this weekend hosting Marist Sunday afternoon at 1 pm at Mahaney Diamond.

• Black Bears 2-1-1

• This is the last non-conference game of the season for UMaine

Husson University Athletics Headlines –

The Husson football team is on the road at Plymouth State tomorrow at 1 o’clock.

• Both teams are 0-1, the Panthers were shutout last week

Husson Field Hockey opens their season tomorrow at 16th ranked MIT

• First two scheduled games of the year were postponed

Husson Men’s soccer hosts UMaine-Farmington tomorrow at 3:30

• Eagles 2-0-1 to start the year

Husson Women’s Soccer also hosts UMF tomorrow at 1 pm

• Eagles 1-2 with back to back losses

NBA G-League Headlines –

The Boston Celtics G-League affiliate in Portland, the Maine Celtics announced the 7th head coach in franchise history yesterday.

• Jarell Christian is going to be the new head coach, he spent the last two seasons as an assistant with the Washington Wizards

• The Maine Celtics will play 50 games this season, the home opener in Portland is November 12th