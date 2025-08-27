Maine High School Soccer Scores &#8211; August 26

Maine High School Soccer Scores – August 26

As most of the State of Maine continues preseason exhibition games, countable games are underway in Aroostook County for schools who participate in the potato harvest.

Here are the scores for games played on Tuesday, August 26th.

Girls Soccer

  • Ashland 6 Washburn 1
  • Central Aroostook 2 Fort Fairfield 1
  • Madawaska 5 Easton 1

Boys Soccer

  • Fort Fairfield 7 Central Aroostook 1
  • Madawaska 6 Easton 2
