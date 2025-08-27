As most of the State of Maine continues preseason exhibition games, countable games are underway in Aroostook County for schools who participate in the potato harvest.

Here are the scores for games played on Tuesday, August 26th.

Girls Soccer

Ashland 6 Washburn 1

Central Aroostook 2 Fort Fairfield 1

Madawaska 5 Easton 1

Boys Soccer

Fort Fairfield 7 Central Aroostook 1

Madawaska 6 Easton 2

