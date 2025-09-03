With countable games set to begin throughout the entire State of Maine on Thursday, September 3rd, High School Soccer games continued to be played in certain schools in Aroostook County.

Here are the results from games played on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Girls Soccer

Easton 1 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 0

Fort Kent 9 Houlton

Boys Soccer

Easton 5 Maine School of Science and Mathematics 2

