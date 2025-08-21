While Soccer Teams throughout most of the State of Maine are just beginning Day 4 of the season, on Thursday, August 21st, some schools in Aroostook County are already playing countable games.

Schools that participate in the Annual Potato Harvest Break have begun and played games on Tuesday August 19th.

Here are the scores from Tuesday, August 19th and the games scheduled for Thursday, August 21st.

Once countable games begin throughout the State of Maine, we will have daily scores for Soccer, Field Hockey and Football.

Tuesday August 19 Scores

Fort Kent Girls 7 Madawaska 0

Madawaska Boys 4 Fort Kent 3

Washburn Girls 3 Easton 0

Easton Boys 3 Washburn 0

Thursday August 21 Schedule

Washburn Girls at Fort Fairfield

Washburn Boys at Fort Fairfield

Friday August 22 Schedule

Van Buren Girls at Washburn

