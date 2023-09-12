Bangor and Brewer Boys’ Soccer Teams Play to 1-1 Draw

The Bangor and Brewer Boys' Soccer Teams played to a 1-1 draw at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday night, September 12th. The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half.

In the 2nd Half at the 55th minute Brewer took a 1-0 lead, on a goal by Brandon Carr.

Jasper Sparks scored the equalizer at the 61st minute for the Rams.

Grady Vanidestine had 8 saves in goal for the Witches, while Graeme O'Neal had 3 saves for the Rams.

Bangor is now 1-2-1. They will host John Bapst on Thursday, September 14th at 8 p.m.

Brewer is 1-2-1. They travel down to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Wednesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Mark Paulette for the score.

