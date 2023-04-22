Bangor Erupts for 7 Runs in 5th Inning in Beating Lewiston 15-3

The Bangor Rams traveled down to Lewiston on Saturday, April 22nd, coming home with a 15-3 win.

The score was tied 3-3 at the end of the 2nd inning but Bangor added 1 run in the 4th, 7 in the 5th and 4 in the 7th to even their record at 1-1.

Raegan Sprague went the distance for the Rams in the circle. She allowed 5 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 6 and walked 8.

Emmie Streams batting leadoff was 3-4 with a double and triple, driving in 2 runs. Cassidy Ireland, Taylor Coombs, Ashley Schultz, Eva Coombs and Emma Kennedy each had 2 hits. Casey Carter and Cassidy Richardson each had a single.

Taylor Coombs, Casey Carter, Ashley Schultz, Cassidy Ireland and Emma Kennedy each stole 1 base for Bangor.

Ava Dionne pitched for the Blue Devils. She allowed the 15 hits and 15 runs, striking out 3 and walking 5.

Aubrey Peer had a pair of hits for Lewiston. Ava Marquis, Dionne and Reese Maynard each had a single.

Bangor is now 1-1 and will host Hampden Academy on Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m.

Lewiston drops to 0-2 and will play at Skowhegan on Monday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th. You can vote as often as you wish.