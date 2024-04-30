Nokomis Softball Shuts Out Erskine Academy 3-0

Mia Coots struck out 12 and the Nokomis Warrior's Softball Team shutout Erskine Academy 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon, April 30th in East China.

Coots struck out 12, walking 2 and allowed just 2 hits, pitching a complete game.

Jenna Sawtelle was 2-3 with a double. Raegan King, Addy Hawthorne, and Kiersten Condon each singled. Hawthorne and Condon each drove in a run.

Kelsie Dunn was in the circle for Erskine Academy. She went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3. Adalyn Glidden pitched the final 2 innings, striking out 2.

Kenzie Kutniewski and Lilly Clark had the Eagle's hits.

Nokomis, now 4-2, will host Meddomak on Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

Erskine Academy, now 1-6 will travel to Gardiner to play the Tigers on Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.