Orono Wins 8-0 as Severance 1-Hits Foxcroft Academy

Jillian Severance 1-hit the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Tuesday, April 30th at the Orono Red Riots won in Dover-Foxcroft 8-0.

Severance struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, facing just 22 batters.

Emma LaBelle had 3 hits and a run batted in, to lead Orono at the plate. Abby Haney had 2 singles. Kelsey McCrum had 2 hits including a double, driving in a run. Andrea Crocker, Severance, Ava Jurdak, Kristyn Brown and Brylee McCollett each singled.

Lili Bisson started in the circle for the Ponies, allowing 12 hits and 8 runs. She struck out 9 and walked 7

Amara Perfect had Foxcroft Academy's lone hit.

Orono is 3-1 and will host Old Town on May 1st at4:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Academy is 1-3 and will travel to Pittsfield to play MCI on May 1st at 4 p.m.

