Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Tuesday April 30

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, April 30th.

Baseball

Austin Prep 17 Kents Hill 1

Carrabec 8 Valley 7

Ellsworth 2 Hermon 1

Falmouth 19 Cheverus 2

Forst Hills 12 Vinalhaven 0

Forest Hills 14 Vinalhaven 2

Lee Academy 9 Jonesport-Beals 6

Narraguagus 11 Shead 1

Noble 6 Deering 4

Nokomis 6 Erskjne Academy 0

Marshwood 4 Bonny Eagle 3

Massabesic 5 Biddeford 4

Scarborough 3 Gorham 0



Softball

Ellsworth 5 Hermon 4

Forest Hills 11 Vinalhaven 6

Forest Hills 13 Vinalhaven 3

Narraguagus 14 Shead 0

Nokomis 3 Erskine Academy 0

Orono 8 Foxcroft Academy 0

Valley 15 Temple Academy 0

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.