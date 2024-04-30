Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores – Monday April 29

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, April 29th.

Baseball

Bangor 10 Brewer 0

Bucksport 16 Sumner 6

Calais 9 Machias 5

Camden Hills 11 Lincoln Academy 4

Cape Elizabeth 1 Mt. Ararat 0

Central Aroostook 9 Ashland 8

Fort Kent 12 Madawaska 10

Foxcroft Academy 26 MCI 0

Fort Fairfield 6 Southern Aroostook 4

Freeport 13 Morse 4

Greely 3 Edward Little 2

Hall-Dale 18 Dirigo 1

Hampden Academy 8 Messalonskee 6

Hodgdon 16 Wisdom 6

Lawrence 8 Erskine Academy 6

Lewiston 2 Oak Hill 1

Lisbon 13 Winslow 1

Maranacook 4 Boothbay 2

Narraguagus 16 Jonesport-Beals 3

Oceanside 6 Belfast 3

Old Orchard Beach 6 Mount View 1

Orono 14 Mattanawcook Academy 2

Oxford Hills 2 Fryeburg Academy 1

Penobcot Valley 10 Schenck 7

Piscataquis 10 Central 0

Poland 3 Lake Region 2

Richmond 7 Buckfield 0

Sacopee Valley 5 Traip 1

Saint Dominic 9 Mountain Valley 2

Skowhegan 8 Nokomis 0

South Portland 9 Portland 6

Telstar 8 Winthrop 2

Washington Academy 13 GSA 1

Waterville 21 Spruce Mountain 6

Yarmouth 5 Medomak Valley 4

York 2 Wells 1

Softball

Ashland 18 Central Aroostook 3

Belfast 6 Oceanside 1

Brewer 14 Bangor 4

Bucksport 9 Sumner 3

Buckfield 18 Richmond 0

Camden Hills 4 Lincoln Academy 1

Cape Elizabeth 11 Mt. Ararat 5

Cheverus 10 Berwick Academy 0

Cony 7 Monmouth Academy 5

Ellsworth 8 John Bapst 0

Fort Kent 27 Madawaska 4

Freeport 2 Morse 0

Gorham 14 Westrook 3

Greely 12 Edward Little 9

Kennebunk 6 Bonny Eagle 1

Lawrence 3 Erskine Academy 1

Lewiston 7 Oak Hill 5

Lisbon 17 Winslow 9

Machias 14 Calais 4

Madison 12 Telstar 2

MCI 4 Foxcroft Academy 1

Massabesic 23 Falmouth 2

Medomak Valley 19 Yarmouth 4

Mount View 15 Old Orchard Beach 5

Narraguagus 3 Jonesport-Beals 1

Noble 10 Sanford 9

Orono 6 Mattanawcook Academy 5

Oxford Hills 16 Fryeburg Academy 1

Penobscot Valley Schenck 0

Poland 8 Lake Region 1

Saint Dominic 10 Mountain Valley 9

Scarborough 10 Deering 0

Skowhegan 5 Nokomis 0

South Portland 13 Thornton Academy 4

Southern Aroostook 23 Fort Fairfield 1

Spruce Mountain 20 Waterville 0

Washington Academy 23 GSA 0

York 15 Wells 4

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.

