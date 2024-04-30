Skowhegan Baseball and Softball Top Nokomis 8-0 and 5-0

The Skowhegan Baseball and Softball Teams beat Nokomis 8-0 and 5-0 on Monday afternoon April 29th.

Baseball

The River Hawks outhit the Warriors 10-5, scoring 1 run in the 1st, 2 runs in the 2nd and 5 runs in the 3rd to beat Nokomis 8-0 in Skowhegan.

Noah McMahon started on the mound for Skowhegan. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 runs, striking out 9 and walking 2 to pick up the win. Trevor Austin pitched the final 2.0 innings, allowing just 2 hits.

McMahon went 2-3 at the plate. Chance Tibbetts batting leadoff was 1-2 with a double and walked twice. Austin was 2-4 driving in a run. Tyler Clark was 2-3 with a double. Silas Tibbetts had a double. Brendan Dunlap and Jack Fitzpatrick each had a single.

Jacob Neumayer started on the mound for Nokomis and lasted just 1/3 of an inning. He walked 3 and gave up 1 run. Tom Nyce pitched the final 5.2 innings, allowing 10 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 3 and walked 2.

Neumayer was 3-3 at the plate, leading off with a double. Owen Bucks had a single. Nicholas Scharf had a single.

Skowhegan is now 4-1. They travel to Edward Little on Wednesday May 1st to play the Red Eddies at 4 p.m.

Nokomis is now 2-3. They play at Erskine Academy Tuesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Lily Noyes struck out 13 and didn't walk a batter, allowing just 2 hits, as Skowhegan beat Nokomis 5-0.

Noyes helped herself at the plate, going 2-3, knocking in a run. Annabelle Morris had a triple and Maddy Morris had a double. Carlie Jarvais and Riley Welch each singled.

Mia Coots was in the circle for the Warriors. She struck out 5 and walked 1.

Sydney King had a double for Nokomis and Hallie Coots had a single.

Nokomis is now 3-2. They play at Erskine Academy on Tuesday April 30th at 4 p.m.

Skowhegan is now 5-0. They play at Edward Little on Wednesday, May 1st at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. You can vote once every 3 hours. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday May 2nd.

It's also time to nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances April 29-May 4. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 6th-9th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 10th.