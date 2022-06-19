Bangor Falls to Thornton Academy 1-0 in Class A State Finals

The Bangor Rams fell to Thornton Academy 1-0 in the Class A State Finals on Saturday, June 18th.

With 1 out in the top of the 3rd inning Cody Bowker walked. Christian Schaffer hit a ground ball and reached via an error with Bowker scoring.

Wyatt Stevens was sharp on the mound for Bangor. He allowed just 3 hits and the 1 unearned run. He struck out 2 and walked 4.

Joshua Kopetski and Bowker combined to 2-hit Bangor. Kopetski went 3.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3 and walking 3. Bowker pitched the final 4.0 innings striking out 7 and allowing just 1 hit.

Colton Trisch and Ryan Howard had singles for Bangor.

Schaffer, Brayden Williams and Jeremiah Chessie each singled for Thornton Academy

Bangor finishes the 2022 season with a 18-2 record. The Rams were awarded the Class A Good Sportsmanship Award.

The win was Thornton Academy's 1st State Championship.

