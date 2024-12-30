Bangor Girl’s and Boy’s Indoor Track and Field Teams Win Meet 3A on Saturday
Meet 3A of the Easter Maine Indoor Track League was held on Saturday, December 28th at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine.
Here are the Team Results and links to the individual events.
Girls
- 1. Bangor - 98
- 2. Hampden Academy -80
- 3. Brewer - 74
- 4. Bucksport and Old Town - 61
- 6 Orono - 30
- 7. Houlton - 20
- 8. Bangor Christian - 3
Here's the link to the individual events. Click HERE
Boys
- 1. Bangor and Hampden Academy - 101
- 3. Orono - 57
- 4. Old Town - 55
- 5. Brewer - 49
- 6. Foxcroft Academy - 28
- 7. Bucksport - 10
- 8. Bangor Christian and Penquis Valley - 6
Here's the link to the individual events. Click HERE
