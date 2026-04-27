Hampden Academy Boys and Girls Win Old Town Track & Field Meet April 25
The Hampden Academy Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams won the track and field meet held on Saturday, April 25th at Old Town High School.
There were 11 teams competing including, Hampden Academy, Fort Kent, Fort Fairfield, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Mattanawcook Academy Narraguagus, Old Town, Orono, Penquis, Presqe Isle, and Washburn
Here are the Team Results
Girls
- Hampden Academy - 171
- Old Town - 137
- Presque Isle - 121
- Orono - 54
- Penquis Valley - 23
- Narraguagus - 16
- Fort Kent - 16
- Fort Fairfield
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 8
- Washburn - 3
Boys
- Hampden Academy - 183
- Presque Isle - 116
- Fort Fairfield - 69
- Old Town - 63
- Narraguagus - 60
- Orono - 35 Fort Kent - 11
- Mattanawcook Academy - 10
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 7
- Penquis Valley - 4
To see the results for the individual events, click HERE