The Hampden Academy Boys and Girls Track and Field Teams won the track and field meet held on Saturday, April 25th at Old Town High School.

There were 11 teams competing including, Hampden Academy, Fort Kent, Fort Fairfield, Maine School of Science and Mathematics, Mattanawcook Academy Narraguagus, Old Town, Orono, Penquis, Presqe Isle, and Washburn

Here are the Team Results

Girls

Hampden Academy - 171 Old Town - 137 Presque Isle - 121 Orono - 54 Penquis Valley - 23 Narraguagus - 16 Fort Kent - 16 Fort Fairfield Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 8 Washburn - 3

Boys

Hampden Academy - 183 Presque Isle - 116 Fort Fairfield - 69 Old Town - 63 Narraguagus - 60 Orono - 35 Fort Kent - 11 Mattanawcook Academy - 10 Maine School of Science and Mathematics - 7 Penquis Valley - 4

To see the results for the individual events, click HERE