Track and Field athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Foxcroft Academy, Piscataquis Community High School, Hermon, Dexter, Houlton and Washburn competed in the track and field meet held at the Brewer Community School on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Here are the Girls and Boys Team Results

Girls

Bangor 188 Caribou 85 Brewer 77 Piscataquis 62 Hermon 53 Houlton/GHCA 46 Dexter 31 Foxcroft Academy 8

Boys

Bangor 162.33 Brewer 115.66 Caribou 75 Houlton/GHCA 63.33 Hermon 61.33 Foxcroft Academy 40 Dexter 35.33 Piscataquis 16

Click HERE to see all the individual event results.

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