Track and Field Results from Brewer Meet on April 22
Track and Field athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Foxcroft Academy, Piscataquis Community High School, Hermon, Dexter, Houlton and Washburn competed in the track and field meet held at the Brewer Community School on Wednesday, April 22nd.
Here are the Girls and Boys Team Results
Girls
- Bangor 188
- Caribou 85
- Brewer 77
- Piscataquis 62
- Hermon 53
- Houlton/GHCA 46
- Dexter 31
- Foxcroft Academy 8
Boys
- Bangor 162.33
- Brewer 115.66
- Caribou 75
- Houlton/GHCA 63.33
- Hermon 61.33
- Foxcroft Academy 40
- Dexter 35.33
- Piscataquis 16
Click HERE to see all the individual event results.
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2026 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2026. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge