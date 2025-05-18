The Bangor Girls and Boys Track & Field Teams won the Bangor Meet held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday, May 17th.

Here are the Girls Team Results

Bangor - 250 Presque Isle - 136 Ellsworth - 76 Fort Kent - 44 Caribou - 29 Fort Fairfield - 11 Limestone - 9

To see all the individual Girls' event results click HERE

Bangor's Sophia Chase won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Hurdles, 300 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump. Bangor's Jalynn Williams won 2 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Here are the Boys Team Results

Bangor - 211.50 Caribou - 140 Presque Isle - 124 Ellsworth - 57.50 Fort Fairfield - 23 Limestone -15 For Kent - 6

To see all the individual Boy's event results click HERE

Caribou's Max Morrow won 3 events, finishing 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash, and 400 Meter Dash. Bangor's Jake Bassi finished 1st in the Shot Put, and Discus Throw.

