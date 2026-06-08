2026 State Class C Track & Field Meet at Winslow [RESULTS
The 2026 State Class C Track and Field Meet was held at Winslow High School on Saturday, June 6th.
Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. A special congratulations to Ripley King-Ofsiany from George Stevens Academy who set a new state record in the Girls 400 Meter Dash with a time of 58.36 beating the old Class C record of 58.47 held by Olivia Alford from Orono in 2004 and Jillian Schmelzer from Winthrop in 2019.
Here are the Team Totals
Girls
- 1. Orono - 91
- 2. MCI - 62.16
- 3. Winslow - 53
- 4. Bangor Christian - 48
- 5. Bucksport - 44
- 6. GSA/Blue Hill - 43
- 7. NYA - 41.16
- 8. Boothbay/Wiscasset - 39
- 9. Lisbon/Oak Hill - 36.16
- 10. Maranacook - 35
- 11. PCHS - 32
- 12. Traip Academy and Madison - 29
- 14. Seacoast Christian - 23
- 15. Hall-Dale - 16
- 16. Central - 13
- 17. Dexter - 12.16
- 18. Sacopee Valley - 10
- 19. Houlton/GHCA 9..16
- 20. Old Orchard Beach and Winthrop - 9
- 22. Mt. View - 8
- 23. Narraguagus and Kents Hill - 7
- 25. Penquis alley and Fort Kent - 6
- 27. Monmouth Academy - 5.16
- 28. Washington Academy and Mt. Abram - 4
- 30. Searsport, Wells and North Haven - 3
- 33. Spruce Mountain - 1
To see the individual Girl's events click HERE
Boys
- 1. Bangor Christian - 59
- 2. Wells - 46
- 3. Winthrop - 45
- 4. GSA/Blue Hill - 43
- 5 Winslow - 41
- 6. Lisbon/Oak Hill - 40
- 7. Fort Fairfield - 39
- 8. Dexter - 35.50
- 9. Bucksport - 34
- 10. Mountain Valley - 31
- 11. Central, Dirigo, Bootbay/Wiscasset and NYA - 30
- 15. Narraguags - 27
- 16. Houlton/GHCA - 26
- 17. Maranacook - 25
- 18. Spruce Mountain - 22.50
- 19. Traip Academy - 17
- 20. Madison - 16
- 21. Orono - 15
- 22. Mt. View - 12
- 23. Fort Kent - 10
- 24. Washington Academy and Searsport - 8
- 26. PCHS and Mt. Abram - 5
- 28. Seacoast Chrisiaan - 4
- 29. Monmouth Academy and PVHS - 3
- 31 - Sacopee Valley - 1
To see the individual Boy's events click HERE
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