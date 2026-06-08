The 2026 State Class C Track and Field Meet was held at Winslow High School on Saturday, June 6th.

Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. A special congratulations to Ripley King-Ofsiany from George Stevens Academy who set a new state record in the Girls 400 Meter Dash with a time of 58.36 beating the old Class C record of 58.47 held by Olivia Alford from Orono in 2004 and Jillian Schmelzer from Winthrop in 2019.

Here are the Team Totals

Girls

1. Orono - 91

2. MCI - 62.16

3. Winslow - 53

4. Bangor Christian - 48

5. Bucksport - 44

6. GSA/Blue Hill - 43

7. NYA - 41.16

8. Boothbay/Wiscasset - 39

9. Lisbon/Oak Hill - 36.16

10. Maranacook - 35

11. PCHS - 32

12. Traip Academy and Madison - 29

14. Seacoast Christian - 23

15. Hall-Dale - 16

16. Central - 13

17. Dexter - 12.16

18. Sacopee Valley - 10

19. Houlton/GHCA 9..16

20. Old Orchard Beach and Winthrop - 9

22. Mt. View - 8

23. Narraguagus and Kents Hill - 7

25. Penquis alley and Fort Kent - 6

27. Monmouth Academy - 5.16

28. Washington Academy and Mt. Abram - 4

30. Searsport, Wells and North Haven - 3

33. Spruce Mountain - 1

To see the individual Girl's events click HERE

Boys

1. Bangor Christian - 59

2. Wells - 46

3. Winthrop - 45

4. GSA/Blue Hill - 43

5 Winslow - 41

6. Lisbon/Oak Hill - 40

7. Fort Fairfield - 39

8. Dexter - 35.50

9. Bucksport - 34

10. Mountain Valley - 31

11. Central, Dirigo, Bootbay/Wiscasset and NYA - 30

15. Narraguags - 27

16. Houlton/GHCA - 26

17. Maranacook - 25

18. Spruce Mountain - 22.50

19. Traip Academy - 17

20. Madison - 16

21. Orono - 15

22. Mt. View - 12

23. Fort Kent - 10

24. Washington Academy and Searsport - 8

26. PCHS and Mt. Abram - 5

28. Seacoast Chrisiaan - 4

29. Monmouth Academy and PVHS - 3

31 - Sacopee Valley - 1

To see the individual Boy's events click HERE

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