2026 State Class A Outdoor Track & Field Meet at Bangor’s Cameron Stadium [RESULTS]
The 2026 State Class A Track and Field Meet was held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday, June 6th.
Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. A special congratulations to Anna Jennings from Marshwood who set the Class A State Record in the High Jump with jump of 18-07.00 beating the record of 18-05.5 set by Alyvia Caruso from Gorham in 2022.
Girls Team Results
- 1. Scarborough - 91.33
- 2. Falmouth - 87.33
- 3. Hampden Academy - 74.50
- 4. Bangor - 70
- 5. Cheverus/Waynflete - 69
- 6. Marshwood - 63
- 7. Brunswick - 51
- 8. Massabesic - 38
- 9. South Portland - 24
- 10. Sanford - 23.33
- 11. Windham and Mt Ararat - 16
- 13. Gorham and Portland - 15
- 15. Messalonskee - 13.50
- 16. Mt. Blue and Kennebunk - 13
- 18. Biddeford - 11
- 19. Skowhegan - 8
- 20. Deering, Brewer, and Thornton - 6
- 23 Edward Little - 5
- 24. Bonny Eagle and Camden Hills - 3
- 26. Westbrook - 1
To see the Individual Girls Team Event Results Click HERE
Boys Team Results
- 1. South Portland - 98
- 2. Portland - 69.75
- 3. Lewiston - 60
- 4. Deering - 51
- 5. Bangor - 48.75
- 6. Brunswick - 40
- 7. Gorham - 36.50
- 8. Bonny Eagle - 36
- 9. Mt Ararat -35
- 10. Hampden Academy - 32
- 11. Edward Little - 31.75
- 12. Skowhegan 30.75
- 13. Scarborough - 27
- 14. Thornton Academy - 22.50
- 15. Camden Hills - 22
- 16. Falmouth - 19
- 17. Westbrook - 16
- 18. Noble - 14
- 19. Sanford and Windham- 11
- 21. Kennebunk - 8
- 22. Marshwood - 6
- 23. Biddeford and Massabesic - 4
- 25. Cheverus/Waynflete and Mt. Blue - 3
- 27. Brewer - 1
To see the Individual Boys Team Event Results Click HERE
Get our free mobile app
Do You Remember These Forgotten 2000s Supergroups?
They can't all be Audioslave or Velvet Revolver. Do you remember these short-lived 2000s supergroups?
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire