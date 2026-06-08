The 2026 State Class A Track and Field Meet was held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday, June 6th.

Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. A special congratulations to Anna Jennings from Marshwood who set the Class A State Record in the High Jump with jump of 18-07.00 beating the record of 18-05.5 set by Alyvia Caruso from Gorham in 2022.

Girls Team Results

1. Scarborough - 91.33

2. Falmouth - 87.33

3. Hampden Academy - 74.50

4. Bangor - 70

5. Cheverus/Waynflete - 69

6. Marshwood - 63

7. Brunswick - 51

8. Massabesic - 38

9. South Portland - 24

10. Sanford - 23.33

11. Windham and Mt Ararat - 16

13. Gorham and Portland - 15

15. Messalonskee - 13.50

16. Mt. Blue and Kennebunk - 13

18. Biddeford - 11

19. Skowhegan - 8

20. Deering, Brewer, and Thornton - 6

23 Edward Little - 5

24. Bonny Eagle and Camden Hills - 3

26. Westbrook - 1

To see the Individual Girls Team Event Results Click HERE

Boys Team Results

1. South Portland - 98

2. Portland - 69.75

3. Lewiston - 60

4. Deering - 51

5. Bangor - 48.75

6. Brunswick - 40

7. Gorham - 36.50

8. Bonny Eagle - 36

9. Mt Ararat -35

10. Hampden Academy - 32

11. Edward Little - 31.75

12. Skowhegan 30.75

13. Scarborough - 27

14. Thornton Academy - 22.50

15. Camden Hills - 22

16. Falmouth - 19

17. Westbrook - 16

18. Noble - 14

19. Sanford and Windham- 11

21. Kennebunk - 8

22. Marshwood - 6

23. Biddeford and Massabesic - 4

25. Cheverus/Waynflete and Mt. Blue - 3

27. Brewer - 1

To see the Individual Boys Team Event Results Click HERE

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