The 2026 State Class B Track and Field Meet was held at Freeport High School on Saturday, June 6th.

Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. Additionally the following Class B State Records were set!

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay - Yarmouth High School with a time of 49.30 beating the 2008 record held by York with a time of 49.40

Elyannah Briggs - Old Town High School set a new record in the Girls High Jump with a height of 5-06.00 beating the record of Joanne Gray from Ellsworth who had jumped 6-05.75 in 1977.

Daijha Grant - Hermon High School set a new record in the triple jump with a jump of 37-08.75 beating the record of Sarah Keenan of Foxcroft Academy who jumped 37-05.50 in 1977.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - Cony High School with a new time of 43.53 beating the 2012 record held by Falmouth with a time of 43.99

Mason Henderson - Leavitt set a new record in the Boys 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.17 beating the record held by Mile Burr of MDI with a time of 22.18

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - Cony High School with a new time of 3:30.41 beating the time of 3:25.7 held by Nokomis set in 1985.

Girls Team Results

1. Yarmouth - 101

2. Freeport - 82

3. Greely - 77

4. York - 56

5. MDI - 47

6. Old Town - 43

7. Hermon 36.50

8. Leavitt - 31

9. Presque Isle - 29.50

10. Nokomis - 28

11. Ellsworth - 26

12. John Bapst - 24

13. Lincoln Academy - 22

14. Gray-New Gloucester - 21

15. Erskine Academy - 17.50

16. Cape Elizabeth 15.50

17. Poland and Morse -14

19. Fryeburg Academy - 13

20. Gardiner - 10

21. Lake Region and Caribou - 8

23. Medomak Valley - 7

24. Lawrence - 5

25. Belfast - 3

26. Cony - 2

To see the individual Girls Event Results Click HERE

Boys Team Results

1. York - 93

2. Greely - 71

3. Yarmouth - 61

4. Cony - 58

5. Freeport - 56

6. Leavitt - 41

7. Caribou - 39

8. John Bapst - 38

9. Lawrence - 37

10. MDI - 35

11. Presque Isle - 32.50

12. Ellsworth - 27

13. Old Town - 22

14. Erskine Academy - 20

15. Cape Elizabeth - 17

16. Belfast - 16

17. Foxcroft Academy - 14

18. Morse - 10

19. Poland and Lake Region - 8

21. Fryeburg Academy - 7

22. Hermon and Nokomis- 6

24. Waterville - 5

25. Medomak Valley - 4

26. Gardiner - 3.50

27. Gray-New Gloucester - 3

28. Lincoln Academy - 1

To see the individual Boys Event Results Click HERE