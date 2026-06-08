2026 State Class B Outdoor Track & Field Meet at Freeport High School [RESULTS]
The 2026 State Class B Track and Field Meet was held at Freeport High School on Saturday, June 6th.
Congratulations to everyone who competed. I know that a number of personal and school records were set. Additionally the following Class B State Records were set!
- Girls 4x100 Meter Relay - Yarmouth High School with a time of 49.30 beating the 2008 record held by York with a time of 49.40
- Elyannah Briggs - Old Town High School set a new record in the Girls High Jump with a height of 5-06.00 beating the record of Joanne Gray from Ellsworth who had jumped 6-05.75 in 1977.
- Daijha Grant - Hermon High School set a new record in the triple jump with a jump of 37-08.75 beating the record of Sarah Keenan of Foxcroft Academy who jumped 37-05.50 in 1977.
- Boys 4x100 Meter Relay - Cony High School with a new time of 43.53 beating the 2012 record held by Falmouth with a time of 43.99
- Mason Henderson - Leavitt set a new record in the Boys 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.17 beating the record held by Mile Burr of MDI with a time of 22.18
- Boys 4x400 Meter Relay - Cony High School with a new time of 3:30.41 beating the time of 3:25.7 held by Nokomis set in 1985.
Girls Team Results
- 1. Yarmouth - 101
- 2. Freeport - 82
- 3. Greely - 77
- 4. York - 56
- 5. MDI - 47
- 6. Old Town - 43
- 7. Hermon 36.50
- 8. Leavitt - 31
- 9. Presque Isle - 29.50
- 10. Nokomis - 28
- 11. Ellsworth - 26
- 12. John Bapst - 24
- 13. Lincoln Academy - 22
- 14. Gray-New Gloucester - 21
- 15. Erskine Academy - 17.50
- 16. Cape Elizabeth 15.50
- 17. Poland and Morse -14
- 19. Fryeburg Academy - 13
- 20. Gardiner - 10
- 21. Lake Region and Caribou - 8
- 23. Medomak Valley - 7
- 24. Lawrence - 5
- 25. Belfast - 3
- 26. Cony - 2
To see the individual Girls Event Results Click HERE
Boys Team Results
- 1. York - 93
- 2. Greely - 71
- 3. Yarmouth - 61
- 4. Cony - 58
- 5. Freeport - 56
- 6. Leavitt - 41
- 7. Caribou - 39
- 8. John Bapst - 38
- 9. Lawrence - 37
- 10. MDI - 35
- 11. Presque Isle - 32.50
- 12. Ellsworth - 27
- 13. Old Town - 22
- 14. Erskine Academy - 20
- 15. Cape Elizabeth - 17
- 16. Belfast - 16
- 17. Foxcroft Academy - 14
- 18. Morse - 10
- 19. Poland and Lake Region - 8
- 21. Fryeburg Academy - 7
- 22. Hermon and Nokomis- 6
- 24. Waterville - 5
- 25. Medomak Valley - 4
- 26. Gardiner - 3.50
- 27. Gray-New Gloucester - 3
- 28. Lincoln Academy - 1
To see the individual Boys Event Results Click HERE
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As of June 2026, 36 people are currently listed as missing in Maine by the state police. If you recognize or have any information on the people listed here, please contact the police.
Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna