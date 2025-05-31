The Bangor Girls and Hampden Boys won the Penobscot Valley Large School Championship Meet in Caribou on Friday, May 30th.

The Girls Team Results were

Bangor 159 Hampden Academy 107 Old Town 82 Brewer 71 MDI 47 Presque Isle 38.50 John Bapst 33 Hermon 27 Ellsworth 19 Caribou 5.50

Noteworthy Girls results include

Lauren Vanidestine - Now a Senior at Brewer High School who repeated as champion in the 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Addison Elliott - A Sophomore at Hampden Academy who won the 1600 Meter Run and 800 Meter Run

Gretchen Plant - A junior at Hampden Academy who repeated as 3200 Meter Run Champion

Lucy Veilleux - A Sophomore at Old Town who repeated as Long Jump Champion.

The Boy's Team Results were

Hampden Academy 160.50 Bangor - 130 John Bapst 67 Caribou 60 Brewer 57.50 Presque Isle 49 MDI 25 Ellsworth 23 Hermon 13 Old Town

Notable Boy's Results include

Caleb March - Hampden Academy who finished 1st in the 100 Meter Dash, 400 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash.

Tim Collins - Hampden Academy who finished 1st in the 800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

John Bapst 4x400 Relay Team of Elmer Robichaud, Moritz Mueller, Evan Babock and Isak Robichaud who set the PVC Record beating the old record held by the Sumner Team from 1995

Andrew Henaghen - Hampden Academy. Now a Senior he repeated as champion in the Javelin Throw

Jake Bassi - Bangor High, who finished 1st in the Discus Throw and Shot Put.

