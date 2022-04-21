Bangor Girls Come in 1st, Brewer Boys Finish 1st in 1st Outdoor Track and Field Meet on Wednesday

Photo Chris Popper

Track and Field athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Hermon, Orono and Piscataquis Community High Schools gathered in Brewer for the 1st outdoor track and field meet on Wednesday, April 20th.

Team scores were as follows

Girls

  1. Bangor - 157 points
  2. Brewer - 128 points
  3. Orono - 122 points
  4. PCHS - 49 points
  5. Dexter - 21 points
  6. Hermon - 13 points

Boys

  1. Brewer - 261.33 points
  2. Bangor - 108.83 points
  3. Orono - 98.50 points
  4. Hermon - 63.33 points
  5. Dexter - 18 points.

To see all the results, click HERE

