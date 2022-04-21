Bangor Girls Come in 1st, Brewer Boys Finish 1st in 1st Outdoor Track and Field Meet on Wednesday

Track and Field athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Dexter, Hermon, Orono and Piscataquis Community High Schools gathered in Brewer for the 1st outdoor track and field meet on Wednesday, April 20th.

Team scores were as follows

Girls

Bangor - 157 points Brewer - 128 points Orono - 122 points PCHS - 49 points Dexter - 21 points Hermon - 13 points

Boys

Brewer - 261.33 points Bangor - 108.83 points Orono - 98.50 points Hermon - 63.33 points Dexter - 18 points.

To see all the results, click HERE