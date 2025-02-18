Bangor Girls Indoor Track & Field Team Wins State Class A Meet [RESULTS]

Congratulations to the Bangor Girls Indoor Track and Field Team that won the Class A State Meet on Monday, February 17th at the University of Southern Maine.

Here are the Team Scores

1. Bangor - 78

2. Scarborough - 74

3. Portland - 54

4. Marshwood - 41

5. Cheverus - 37

6. Windham - 33

7. Falmouth - 31

8. Gorham- 27

9. Thornton Academy - 26.50

10. Hampden Academy 26

11. Brewer - 25.50

12. Brunswick - 20

13. Lewiston - 18

.Tied 14 Bonny Eagle and South Portland - 9

16. Deering - 8

17. Oxford Hills - 6

18. Sanford - 5

Tied 20 Kennebunk and Mt. Ararat - 4

22. Edward Little - 3

23. Biddeford - 2

To see all the individual event results Click HERE

