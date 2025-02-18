Bangor Girls Indoor Track & Field Team Wins State Class A Meet [RESULTS]
Congratulations to the Bangor Girls Indoor Track and Field Team that won the Class A State Meet on Monday, February 17th at the University of Southern Maine.
Here are the Team Scores
- 1. Bangor - 78
- 2. Scarborough - 74
- 3. Portland - 54
- 4. Marshwood - 41
- 5. Cheverus - 37
- 6. Windham - 33
- 7. Falmouth - 31
- 8. Gorham- 27
- 9. Thornton Academy - 26.50
- 10. Hampden Academy 26
- 11. Brewer - 25.50
- 12. Brunswick - 20
- 13. Lewiston - 18
- .Tied 14 Bonny Eagle and South Portland - 9
- 16. Deering - 8
- 17. Oxford Hills - 6
- 18. Sanford - 5
- Tied 20 Kennebunk and Mt. Ararat - 4
- 22. Edward Little - 3
- 23. Biddeford - 2
To see all the individual event results Click HERE
