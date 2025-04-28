Bangor Girls Lacrosse Improves to 3-0 with 8-1 Win Over Winslow/Lawrence

The Bangor Girls Lacrosse Team improved to 3-0 with an 8-1 win over the Winslow/Lawrence Team at Cameron Stadium on Monday night, April 28th.

Scoring for the Rams were

Kiersten Daigle (3 goals)

Parker Mazzei (2 goals)

Bella Gallant (2 goals)

Izzy Fagone (1 goal)

Thanks to Kiersten Daigle for the scoring stats.

Bangor now 3-2 will play at Brunswick on Tuesday, April 29th at 6:30 p.m.

Winslow/Lawrence is 0-4. They will host Erskine Academy on Wednesday, April 30th at 5 p.m.

