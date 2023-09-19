Bangor Girls’ Soccer Stays Unbeaten – Beat Mt. Ararat 2-0

The Bangor Girls' Soccer Team remained unbeaten on the season, beating the Mt. Ararat Eagles 2-0 at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Tuesday, September 19th.

Teagan Atherley had a goal and an assist for the Rams, and Clara Oldenberg had the other goal.

Eva Coombs had 6 saves for the Rams, while Calista Kinney had 6 saves as well for Mt. Ararat.

Bangor is now 6-0. They will host Edward Little on Friday, September 22nd at 6 p.m.

Mt. Ararat lost for the 1st time this season and are now 5-1. They will host the Camden Hills Windjammers on Friday, September 22nd at 7 p.m.

