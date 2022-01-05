Bangor Girls Too Much for Brewer 49-34 [STATS]
The Bangor Girls Basketball Team prove to be too much for the Brewer Witches on Tuesday, January 4th, beating Brewer 49-34 in Brewer in a battle of the 2 cross-river rivals.
Bangor jumped out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and made it 32-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 13 points while Emmie Streams finished with 8 points. The Rams were 6-15 from the free-throw line. Bangor hit 5 3-pointers on the night. Cassidy Ireland and Lily Chandler each had 2 3's while Laela Martinez had Bangor's other 3-pointer.
Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 9 points while Kelly DiCarlo had 6 points. The Witches were 6-7 from the free-throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on the night. Allie Flagg had 3 3's, while Riley Umel had Brewer's other 3-pointer.
Bangor is now 6-2 and will play host to Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11.
Brewer is now 2-5, and will play at Mount Blue on Saturday, January 8 (The game against Gardiner on Thursday, January 6 has been postponed.)
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bangor
|16
|14
|13
|6
|49
|Brewer
|4
|4
|13
|13
|34
Box Score
Bangor
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Carmen Maddix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Emmie Streams
|8
|3
|0
|2
|6
|4
|Samantha Erb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Cassidy Ireland
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Laela Martinez
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Rae Barron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lane Barron
|5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|23
|Mimi Quinn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Lily Chandler
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|30
|Taylor Coombs
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|32
|Lily Rice
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Abbie Quinn
|13
|6
|0
|1
|1
|TOTALS
|49
|14
|5
|6
|15
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|3
|Makayla Dore
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jordan Doak
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Trea Broussard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brooklyn Fick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kaylee Dore
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Allie Flagg
|9
|0
|3
|0
|0
|20
|Mariah Roberts
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|21
|Lindsey Pine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Riley Umel
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Jenna McQuarrie
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|35
|Kelly DiCarlo
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|34
|8
|4
|6
|7