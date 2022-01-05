Bangor Girls Too Much for Brewer 49-34 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team prove to be too much for the Brewer Witches on Tuesday, January 4th, beating Brewer 49-34 in Brewer in a battle of the 2 cross-river rivals.

Bangor jumped out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and made it 32-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 13 points while Emmie Streams finished with 8 points. The Rams were 6-15 from the free-throw line. Bangor hit 5 3-pointers on the night. Cassidy Ireland and Lily Chandler each had 2 3's while Laela Martinez had Bangor's other 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 9 points while Kelly DiCarlo had 6 points. The Witches were 6-7 from the free-throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on the night. Allie Flagg had 3 3's, while Riley Umel had Brewer's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-2 and will play host to Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11.

Brewer is now 2-5, and will play at Mount Blue on Saturday, January 8 (The game against Gardiner on Thursday, January 6 has been postponed.)

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bangor 16 14 13 6 49 Brewer 4 4 13 13 34

Box Score

Bangor

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Carmen Maddix 0 0 0 0 0 3 Emmie Streams 8 3 0 2 6 4 Samantha Erb 0 0 0 0 0 10 Cassidy Ireland 6 0 2 0 0 12 Laela Martinez 3 0 1 0 0 20 Rae Barron 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lane Barron 5 2 0 1 4 23 Mimi Quinn 0 0 0 0 0 24 Lily Chandler 6 0 2 0 0 30 Taylor Coombs 5 2 0 1 2 32 Lily Rice 3 1 0 1 2 33 Abbie Quinn 13 6 0 1 1 TOTALS 49 14 5 6 15

Brewer

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Makayla Dore 2 1 0 0 0 5 Jordan Doak 0 0 0 0 0 10 Trea Broussard 0 0 0 0 0 11 Brooklyn Fick 0 0 0 0 0 12 Kaylee Dore 4 1 0 2 2 15 Allie Flagg 9 0 3 0 0 20 Mariah Roberts 4 1 0 2 2 21 Lindsey Pine 0 0 0 0 0 22 Riley Umel 5 1 1 0 0 23 Jenna McQuarrie 4 1 0 2 3 35 Kelly DiCarlo 6 3 0 0 0 TOTALS 34 8 4 6 7