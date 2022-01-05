Bangor Girls Too Much for Brewer 49-34 [STATS]

Brewer- Bangor Girls January 4, 2022 Photo Katie Sproul

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team prove to be too much for the Brewer Witches on Tuesday, January 4th, beating Brewer 49-34 in Brewer in a battle of the 2 cross-river rivals.

Bangor jumped out to a 16-4 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and made it 32-8 at the end of the 1st Half. It was 43-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Abbie Quinn with 13 points while Emmie Streams finished with 8 points. The Rams were 6-15 from the free-throw line. Bangor hit 5 3-pointers on the night. Cassidy Ireland and Lily Chandler each had 2 3's while Laela Martinez had Bangor's other 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 9 points while Kelly DiCarlo had 6 points. The Witches were 6-7 from the free-throw line. Brewer had 4 3-pointers on the night. Allie Flagg had 3 3's, while Riley Umel had Brewer's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is now 6-2 and will play host to Lewiston on Tuesday, January 11.

Brewer is now 2-5, and will play at Mount Blue on Saturday, January 8 (The game against Gardiner on Thursday, January 6 has been postponed.)

Line Score

1234T
Bangor161413649
Brewer44131334

Box Score

Bangor

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Carmen Maddix00000
3Emmie Streams83026
4Samantha Erb00000
10Cassidy Ireland60200
12Laela Martinez30100
20Rae Barron00000
21Lane Barron52014
23Mimi Quinn00000
24Lily Chandler60200
30Taylor Coombs52012
32Lily Rice31012
33Abbie Quinn136011
TOTALS49145615

Brewer

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Makayla Dore21000
5Jordan Doak00000
10Trea Broussard00000
11Brooklyn Fick00000
12Kaylee Dore41022
15Allie Flagg90300
20Mariah Roberts41022
21Lindsey Pine00000
22Riley Umel51100
23Jenna McQuarrie41023
35Kelly DiCarlo63000
TOTALS348467

