Bangor Nipped by Mt. Blue 12-11 in Exhibition Game Wednesday

The Bangor Rams were nipped by the Mt. Blue Cougars 12-11 in an exhibition game at Mansfield Stadium on Wednesday, April 12th.

Bangor led 3-1 at the bottom of the 1st inning but Mt. Blue tied it in the 2nd inning. The score was tied 4-4 at the end of the 4th inning and 9-9 at the end of the 5th inning. The Cougars scored 1 run in the 6th inning before both teams scored twice in the 7th inning.

Landen Parizo started on the mound for Bangor, and went 3 innings. He struck out and walked 3, while not allowing a hit. He gave up 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. Lucas Rutherford went 1.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 6 unearned runs. He walked 2 and struck out 1. Kyle Johnson pitched 2 innings allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out and walking 2. Gavin Glanville-True recorded the final out.

Bangor had 5 hits in the game. Matt Holmes had a double. Zach Cota singled and drove in 2 runs. Jack Schuck and Geo Socolow each singled.

Bangor committed 6 errors in the game.

Zak Koban started for Mt. Blue and went 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 3 runs. He walked 1. Trent Beaudoin went 2 innings, allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Aiden Wilkins pitched the 5th inning, allowing 1 hit and 5 runs. He walked 3 and struck out 1. Jayden Meader pitched the 6th inning allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 4. Dane Cousineau pitched the final inning striking out 2.

Koban had 2 singles for Mt. Blue. Meader. Nolan Leso, Hayden Durrell, Brody Walsh and Thomas Cormier all singled for Mtt. Blue.

Mt. Blue opens the regular season on Tuesday, April 18th at 4:30 p.m. at Camden Hills.

Bangor will host Ellsworth Friday, April 14th at 4:30 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in an exhibition game

