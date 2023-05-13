Bangor Nips Old Town 4-3

The Bangor Rams beat the Old Town Coyotes 4-3 on Friday, May 12th in Old Town, as JaLynn Williams doubled home Taylor Coombs in the top of the 6th inning for the winning run.

Haley Sirois started in the circle for the Coyotes. She allowed 5 hits, and the 4 runs. She struck out 5 and walked. 2, in 6 innings.. Emma Doucette came on and pitched the 7th inning, striking out 1.

Raegan Sprague started for Bangor. She went 4.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 5 and walked 4. Taylor Clark picked up the win in relief. She pitched 3 innings holding Old Town hitless. She struck out 3 and walked 4.

Emmie Streams blasted a home run for Bangor and drove in 2 runs. Coombs was 2-3, driving in a run. Williams had the double and game-wining RBI. Emma Kenndedy had a single for Bangor.

For the Coyotes Alexsis Degrasse had a double. Emily Wheeler, Ava Brasslett, Saige Evans, Gabby Cody and Natalie Fournier singled.

Bangor is now 4-5. They host the Brewer Witches on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m.

Old Town is now 6-4. They travel to Hermon to take on the Hawks on Tuesday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.