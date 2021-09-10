Bangor on Tap Just One Week Away; Grab Your Tickets
Bangor on Tap is back Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, so you can sample some of Maine's best beers while you listen to live tunes out in the fresh air at the spacious Bangor waterfront.
Grab your friends and sample from 100 delicious craft brews while you enjoy live music, games, and food trucks. There will be sessions starting at noon and 5 PM, plus a special VIP session starting at 4 PM.
The early session will feature live, rocking music from Fire & Ice, while The Altar Boys will take the stage for the evening session.
Chow yummy street for from Swamp Yankee BBQ, Pompeii Pizza, and Twisted Concessions.
Maine Breweries At Bangor On Tap:
- 2 Feet Brewing - Bangor
- Bangor Beer - Bangor
- Bath Ale Works - Wiscasset
- Belfast Bay Brewing - Belfast
- Blank Canvas Brewery - Brewer
- Black Pug Brewing - Brunswick
- First Mile Brewing – Fort Kent
- Fogtown Brewing - Ellsworth
- Geary Brewing Company - Portland
- Horn Run - Eastport
- Marshall Wharf Brewing Company - Belfast
- SoMe Brewing - York
- East Outlet Brewing - Cambridge
- Definitive Brewing - Portland
- Thresher's Brewing Co. - Searsmont
Pick from two general admission sessions, or go VIP early-access to sample beers from more than 50 craft breweries. General admission tickets score beer lovers three hours of sampling and a souvenir sampling glass. VIP Tickets feature an extra hour of sampling prior to doors opening, a food voucher, plus a souvenir hat, and a sampling glass.
Tickets are on sale now.