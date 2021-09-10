Bangor on Tap Just One Week Away; Grab Your Tickets

Bangor on Tap is back Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, so you can sample some of Maine's best beers while you listen to live tunes out in the fresh air at the spacious Bangor waterfront.

Grab your friends and sample from 100 delicious craft brews while you enjoy live music, games, and food trucks. There will be sessions starting at noon and 5 PM, plus a special VIP session starting at 4 PM.

The early session will feature live, rocking music from Fire & Ice, while The Altar Boys will take the stage for the evening session.

Chow yummy street for from Swamp Yankee BBQ, Pompeii Pizza, and Twisted Concessions.

Maine Breweries At Bangor On Tap:

2 Feet Brewing - Bangor

Bangor Beer - Bangor

Bath Ale Works - Wiscasset

Belfast Bay Brewing - Belfast

Blank Canvas Brewery - Brewer

Black Pug Brewing - Brunswick

First Mile Brewing – Fort Kent

Fogtown Brewing - Ellsworth

Geary Brewing Company - Portland

Horn Run - Eastport

Marshall Wharf Brewing Company - Belfast

SoMe Brewing - York

East Outlet Brewing - Cambridge

Definitive Brewing - Portland

Thresher's Brewing Co. - Searsmont

Pick from two general admission sessions, or go VIP early-access to sample beers from more than 50 craft breweries. General admission tickets score beer lovers three hours of sampling and a souvenir sampling glass. VIP Tickets feature an extra hour of sampling prior to doors opening, a food voucher, plus a souvenir hat, and a sampling glass.

Tickets are on sale now.