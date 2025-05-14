The Bangor Rams Softball Team beat the Skowhegan Riverhawks 5-2 in Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 14th.

Bangor led 2-1 at the end of the 6th inning, scoring 3 insurance runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Both teams had 4 hits, and Skowhegan had 3 errors, while the Rams had 2 errors.

Emma Tripp picked up the win for Bangor. She pitched a complete game allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, both unearned. She struck out 12 and walked 1.

Gabby Goding was 2-3 leading off for Bangor, with a double. Gabby Raymond had a double, driving in 2 runs. Sophie Lynch was 1-2 with a run batted in and walked twice.

Abigale Carey took the loss for Skowhegan. She struck out 8 an walked 5. 2 of Bangor's 5 runs were earned.

Lydia Jones had a double. Carey, Myah Dudley and Natalie Cooke each singled.

Bangor is now 6-1. They will host the Old Town Coyotes on Friday, May 16th at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 7-2. They will host Lawrence on Friday, May 16th at 430 p.m.

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

Get our free mobile app