The Bangor Rams nipped the Ellsworth Eagles, winning 2-1 in 9 innings.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of 7 innings. In the 9th inning Kyle Johnson singled scoring Gavin Glanville-True.

Johnson started on the mound for the Rams. He went 7.1 innings allowing 6 hits and 1 run. He struck out 9 and walked 2. Matt Turcotte picked up the win in relief. He pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

Brayden King started on the mound for Ellsworth. He went 4.0 innings without allowing a hit. He did allow 1 run, walking 6 and striking out 9. He left after throwing 95 pitches. Dawson Curtis pitched the final 5.0 innings taking the loss. He allowed 6 hits and 1 run, striking out 8 and walking 2.

Glanville-True had 2 hits for the Rams. Johnson had 2 hits, including a double and drove in a run. Ethan Sproul and Teddy Stephenson each singled for Bangor.

Bangor had 4 stolen bases. Glanville-True, Jacoby Harvey, Johnson and Stephenson each had a stolen base.

Brayden King was 2-4 with a run batted in for Ellsworth. Luke Horne had 2 singles. Dawson Curtis, Jackson Barry, and Evan Haskell each had a single. Kyle Kenny had a stolen base.

Bangor is 4-2 on the year. They will play at Mt. Blue on Monday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is 3-3. They will play at John Bapst on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

