The #3 Bangor Rams beat the #2 Mt. Ararat Eagles 5-2 in Topsham on Saturday, June 13th in a Class A Semifinals. Bangor scored all their runs in the top of the 3rd inning, with Kyle Johnson delivering the big blow, a 3-run home run.

Lucas Rutherford picked up the win for the Rams. The senior pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 2. Gavin Glanville-True pitched the 7th, earning the save, allowing a hit and walking 2.

Colby MacFawn started on the mound for the Eagles, and took the loss. He pitched 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, walking 2 and striking out 4. Landen Spring pitched 2 innings allowing a hit, while striking out 4 and walking 1. Riley Coombs pitched the 6th and 7th innings allowing 4 hits and walked 1 while striking out 3.

Johnson had the 3-run homer for Bangor. Jacoby Harvey was 2-3 and drove in a run. Garrett King and Jonas Gilley each had a pair of singles. Ethan Sproul and Owen Glanville-True each had a single.

Harvey and Owen Glanville-True each had a stolen base for the Rams.

Will Davis had a pair of singles for Mt. Ararat. Tyler Thibeault had a double. Jesse Bowker, Ethan Card and Jake Morrell each had a single. Morrell drove in 2 runs.

Bangor, now 15-3 will play #1 Oxford Hills in the Class A Regional Finals on Tuesday, June 16th at Morton Field in Augusta.

Mount Ararat finishes the season with a record of 14-4.

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