Bangor Softball Beats Lewiston 8-2 [PHOTOS]

Bangor-Lewiston Softball May 7, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Rams Softball Team won their 3rd game in as many days, beating the Lewiston Blue Devils in Bangor on Saturday morning 8-2.

Lane Barron pitched a complete game for the Rams for the win. She allowed 6 hits and 2 earned runs. She struck out 11 and walked 5.

Rae Barron batting leadoff was 3-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Cassidy Ireland and Ashley Schultz were each 2-3. Schultz drove in 2 runs. Emma Kennedy and Cassidy Richardson each had a single.

The Lewiston starting pitcher (#6, no-name provided) went 5.0 innings and allowed 5 runs on 9 hits, striking out 4 and walking 3. She did help her own cause hitting a solo home run, over the left field fence in the 4th inning.

Bangor is now 5-2 and riding a 3-game winning streak. They play Wednesday, May 11th at Messalonskee at 4:15 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-5. They play at home on Monday, May 9th at 6:30 p.m. when they host Mount Blue.

(Stats via Gamechanger)

Check out photos from the game

Bangor-Lewiston Softball

The Bangor Rams played host to the Lewiston Blue Devils on Saturday, May 7th.
