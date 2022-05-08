Bangor Softball Beats Lewiston 8-2 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams Softball Team won their 3rd game in as many days, beating the Lewiston Blue Devils in Bangor on Saturday morning 8-2.

Lane Barron pitched a complete game for the Rams for the win. She allowed 6 hits and 2 earned runs. She struck out 11 and walked 5.

Rae Barron batting leadoff was 3-4 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Cassidy Ireland and Ashley Schultz were each 2-3. Schultz drove in 2 runs. Emma Kennedy and Cassidy Richardson each had a single.

The Lewiston starting pitcher (#6, no-name provided) went 5.0 innings and allowed 5 runs on 9 hits, striking out 4 and walking 3. She did help her own cause hitting a solo home run, over the left field fence in the 4th inning.

Bangor is now 5-2 and riding a 3-game winning streak. They play Wednesday, May 11th at Messalonskee at 4:15 p.m.

Lewiston is 1-5. They play at home on Monday, May 9th at 6:30 p.m. when they host Mount Blue.

(Stats via Gamechanger)

