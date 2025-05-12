The Bangor Rams beat Mt. Blue 7-1 on Monday afternoon, May 12th in Bangor.

Emma Tripp was dominant in the circle for the Rams. She allowed 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 10 and walking 1.

Gabby Goding leading off had a double and drove in 2 runs for the Rams. Abby Folsom had a double and run batted in. Sophie Lynch and Emma Tripp each had a single and run batted in.

Abby Folsom, Emma Tripp, Kaylee Folsom and Sophie Lynch each had a stolen base.

Leah Merrill allowed 4 hits and 7 runs in the circle for Mt. Blue. She struck out 3 and waked 6. She had 2 of the Cougar's 4 hits. Ava Davis and Maddi Cote each had a single.

Bangor is now 5-1 and will play at Skowhegan on Wednesday, May 14th at 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue is now 3-3. They will play at Messaloskee on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:15 p.m.

Voting is going on now thru Thursday, May 15th for the Week 4 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. You can vote once per hour per device thru 11:59 on May 15th HERE

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

Get our free mobile app