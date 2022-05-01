Bangor Softball Falls to Brunswick 11-6 [PHOTOS]

The Brunswick Dragons scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th inning to break a 6-6 tie and beat the Bangor Rams on Saturday morning, April 30th, 11-6 in Bangor.

Lane Barron was in the circle for Bangor and allowed 14 hits and 11 runs, 10 of which were earned. She struck out 10 and walked 6.

Ashley Schultz blasted a home run out of the park to centerfield in the bottom of the 2nd. She ended up 1-3 driving in 2 4uns.

Emmie Streams was 2-5 with a double. Gabby Goding had a double and was 1-4. Rae Barron was 2-2 and drove in 2 runs, walking twice.Taylor Coombs was 2-3.

For Brunswick Ellie Sullivan was in the circle. She pitched a complete game picking up the win, allowing 8 hits and 6 runs, 3 of which were earned. She struck out 7 and walked 5.

Kelsey Sullivan hit a home run for the Dragons and ended up 2-5 with 4 RBIs to pace the offense. Sophia Morin was 3-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Morgan Foster was 3-4. Kelsey Cassidy was 2-5 and Hannah Hamilton was 1-3.

Bangor is now 2-2 and will play Skowhegan at home on Wednesday May 4th at 4 p.m.

Brunswick is undefeated at 4-0 and plays at Camden Hills on Monday, May 2nd at 4:15 p.m.

(Stats from Gamechanger)

Check out photos from the game