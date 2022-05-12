Bangor Softball Falls to Messalonskee 5-1 on the Road

The Bangor Softball Team fell to Messalonskee 5-1 in Oakland on Wednesday, May 11th. The game was tied 1-1 until the Eagles added 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Lane Barron pitched for Bangor, and allowed 9 hits and 5 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 6 and walked 5.

Maddi Wilson was in the circle for Messalonskee and went 3 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run. She walked 2. M. Wills pitched the final 4 innings for the win, holding Bangor to just 2 hits. She walked 1

Emmie Streams, Lane Barron, Gabby Goding, Kristen Gerrish and Taylor Coombs each had a single.

Elise McDonald was 2-3 for the Eagles with a double. L.Bayne had a double. A.Mihm, P. Alexander, M.Wills, J. Lambert, I. Culver and K.Cummings each singled (Apologies but first names were not entered in Max Preps or Gamechanger or the Eagles).

Bangor is now 5-3. The Rams will host Old Town under the light Friday, May 13th at 7 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 3-5. The Eagles will host Leavitt on Friday May 13th at 4:15 p.m.

(Stats via Gamechanger)