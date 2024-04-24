Washington Academy Softball Beats MDI 15-3

The Washington Academy Lady Raiders beat the MDI Trojans 15-3 on Wednesday afternoon, April 24th in East Machias.

Bella Cirone started in the circle for the Lady Raiders and held MDI to 4 hits.. She allowed 3 runs, striking out 11 and walking 2.

Meadow Rhode blasted a 2-run homer to left field in the 3rd inning. She finished the day 2-3.Grace Dennison was 3-3 driving in 3 runs. Lily Hennessy was 3-3 driving in 3 runs. Avery Libby and Avery Cates each went 2-4 driving in a run. Sadie Story, Rachel Keeton, and Grace Howard singled. The Lady Raiders had 17 hits, with each starter having at least 1 hit.

Taylor Grant gave MDI a early 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, hitting a 2-run homer, driving in Allibeth Horner who had doubled. Grant drove in all 3 runs for MDI. Mollie Gray and Lexi Tozier each singled for MDI.

MDI is now 2-1. They will play at Hermon on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

Washington Academy now 3-0 will play at Narraguagus on Friday, April 26th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week once every 3 hours through Thursday night, April 25th at 11:59 by clicking HERE

You can also nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week, for their performance April 22-27. Please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com with the athlete's name, school, and why they should be nominated. If you have stats to send with your nomination that would be great! Nominations are accepted through Sunday night, April 28th. Voting will begin on April 29th for the Week 2 Athlete of the Week!