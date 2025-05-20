The Bangor Rams Softball Team fell to the Oxford Hills Vikings 6-4 in South Paris on Tuesday, May 20th.

The Rams outhit Oxford Hills 8-6 but committed 1 error.

Emma Tripp was in the circle for Bangor and pitched a complete game, allowing 6 hits and 6 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 9 and walked 3.

Kyeria Morse started for Oxford Hills. She went 1.0 inning allowing 1 hit and 2 unearned runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. Peyton Cleveland came on in relief and pitched 5.2 innings allowing 5 hits and 1 run, striking out 7. Cameron Mayhan recorded the final out but gave up 2 hits and 1 run.

Morse was 2-3 with a double and 2 runs batted in for Oxford Hills. Attie Campbell had a single and knocked in 2 runs. Mayhan had a single and run batted in. Emma Cooper and Lou Morse each had a single.

Kaylee Folsom had 2 hits including a double for Bangor. Emma Tripp had a triple. Abby Folsom , Gabby Goding, Sophie Lynch, and Annabelle Pierce each had a single.

Bangor is now 7-3. They will play at Messalonskee on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:15.

Oxford Hills is 8-3. They will play at Mt. Ararat on Wednesday, May 21st at 4:15.

