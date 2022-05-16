Bangor Track and Field Finishes 1st in Meet at Hampden Academy Saturday

Track and Field Teams from Bangor, Dexter, Fort Kent, George Stevens Academy, Hampden Academy and Houlton High Schools competed at Hampden Academy on a scorching Saturday, May 14th. When the throwing, running and jumping was over the Bangor High School Track and Field Teams came out on top. Here are the team standings

Girls

Bangor - 328.50 Hampden Academy - 81 GSA - 59 Houlton - 40 Fort Kent - 34 Dexter - 5.50

Boys

Bangor - 253 Hampden Academy - 131 GSA - 66 Dexter - 45 Houlton - 34 Fort Kent - 21

To see all the individual results click HERE

