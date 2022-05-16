Bangor Track and Field Finishes 1st in Meet at Hampden Academy Saturday
Track and Field Teams from Bangor, Dexter, Fort Kent, George Stevens Academy, Hampden Academy and Houlton High Schools competed at Hampden Academy on a scorching Saturday, May 14th. When the throwing, running and jumping was over the Bangor High School Track and Field Teams came out on top. Here are the team standings
Girls
- Bangor - 328.50
- Hampden Academy - 81
- GSA - 59
- Houlton - 40
- Fort Kent - 34
- Dexter - 5.50
Boys
- Bangor - 253
- Hampden Academy - 131
- GSA - 66
- Dexter - 45
- Houlton - 34
- Fort Kent - 21
To see all the individual results click HERE
Get our free mobile app
22 of the Best Golf Courses in Maine According to Maine Golfers
Looking for a place to sneak in a round of 18? Check out these Mainer-approved golf courses!