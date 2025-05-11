The Bangor High School Girls' and Boy's Track & Field Teams won the meet held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Friday, May 9th.

Here are the Team Scores from the Girls' Meet

Bangor - 219.75 Hermon - 55.25 Dexter - 33 Mattanawcook Academy - 22 Sumner - 6

To see all the individual Girl's Results click HERE

Here are the Team Scores from the Boy's Meet

Bangor - 244 Hermon - 63 Dexter - 37 Mattanawcook Academy - 22 Sumner - 13

To see all the individual Boy's Results click HERE

Congratulations to all who competed and a special congratulations to the following who won multiple events

Jalynn Williams - Bangor High School - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and 200 Meter Dash

Sophia Chase - Bangor High School - 1st in 100 Meter Hurdles and Long Jump

Jake Bassi - Bangor High School - 1st in Shot Put and Discus Throw

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 5-- May 10. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 11th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 12th -15th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 16th.

