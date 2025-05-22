The Bangor Rams walked-off the Hampden Academy Broncos 4-3 in 10 innings on Thursday, May 22nd, when with no one out Ethan Sproul singled to left, scoring Kyle Johnson.

The game was tied 3-3 a the end of the 5th inning when Hampden Academy took a 3-1 lead before Bangor tied the score with 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Lucas Rutherford pitched 7.2 innings and allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Kyle Johnson picked up the win, pitching the final 2.1 innings and striking out 3 and walking 2, holding the Broncos hitless.

Bodie Bishop started for Hampden Academy and pitched 5.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, striking out 7 and walking 3. Nick Llerena took the loss pitching the final 3.1 innings and allowing 1 hit and 1 run. He walked 5 and struck out 2.

Gavin Glanville-True had 2 hits leading off for Bangor. Ethan Sproul had 2 hits and the game winning RBI. Kyle Johnson had a double and drove in 2 runs. Teddy Stephenson had a double.

Gavin Glanville-True and Scott Sockabasin each had a stolen base.

Andrew Cote had 2 singles leading off for the Broncos. Ashton O'Roak, Kaysen Wildman, Bodie Bishop, Gavin Monyok, and Rogan Lord each had a single.

Cote, Monyok and Wildman each had a stolen base.

Bangor is 9-3. They will host Mt. Ararat Monday, May 26th on Memorial Day at 3 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 8-5. They will play at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, May 27th at 4 p.m.

